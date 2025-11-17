IIFL Finance (BSE:532636) Price Target Increased by 14.39% to 601.82

The average one-year price target for IIFL Finance (BSE:532636) has been revised to ₹ 601.82 / share. This is an increase of 14.39% from the prior estimate of ₹ 526.12 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 480.58 to a high of ₹ 694.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.34% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 353.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in IIFL Finance. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 532636 is 0.08%, an increase of 21.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.86% to 38,013K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 19,912K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,874K shares , representing a decrease of 9.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532636 by 15.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,295K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,614K shares , representing a decrease of 40.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532636 by 15.26% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,089K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,245K shares , representing a decrease of 37.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532636 by 17.74% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 3,028K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,039K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532636 by 38.03% over the last quarter.

