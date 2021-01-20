IIF lands debut US dollar sustainability bond

Corrects shareholder information

HONG KONG, January 21 (IFR) - State-owned non-banking financial institution Indonesia Infrastructure Finance has printed a debut US dollar bond in sustainability format that was covered 2.6 times.

The US$150m 1.5% five-year Reg S note priced at 98.808 to yield 1.75%, inside initial price guidance of 2.125% area.

Final orders exceeded US$390m from 45 accounts. Asia took 72% and EMEA 28%. Asset managers and fund managers bought 54%, insurers and pension funds 23%, banks 13% and private banks and others 10%.

The senior unsecured notes have an expected rating of BBB by Fitch, in line with the Indonesian sovereign.

IIF is a policy institution that provides capital for infrastructure projects in Indonesia, though the bonds do not have an explicit government guarantee. The new issue priced about 45bp wide of the sovereign's 2026 dollar bonds.

Established in 2010, IIF is controlled by the Indonesian government, which owns a 30% stake, while the Asian Development Bank and International Finance Corp own around 20% each, DEG, a subsidiary of German state-owned development bank KfW, owns 15.1%, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp 14.9%.

Proceeds will be used for eligible projects under the issuer's sustainable financing framework.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Mandiri Securities were joint bookrunners. BNP Paribas and Citigroup were also joint sustainability structuring advisers.

(Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by David Holland)

