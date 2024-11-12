News & Insights

Iida Group Holdings Reports Mixed First-Half Results

November 12, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

Iida Group Holdings Co (JP:3291) has released an update.

Iida Group Holdings Co. reported a discrepancy between its forecasted and actual financial results for the first half of fiscal 2024, with revenue falling short due to slower-than-expected sales of detached houses. However, the company exceeded profit expectations thanks to improved gross profit margins and reduced operational costs. Despite these mixed results, Iida Group is maintaining its full-year forecast amid ongoing market uncertainties.

