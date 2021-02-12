II-VI Offers To Buy Coherent For $260.00/shr In Cash And Stock

(RTTNews) - II-VI Inc. (IIVI) said that it has offered to buy Coherent Inc. (COHR) for $260.00 per share in a cash and stock transaction.

In Friday pre-market trade, COHR was trading at $258.99, up $32.19 or 14.19 percent.

As per the terms of II-VI's proposal, Coherent's shareholders would receive $130.00 in cash and 1.3055 II-VI common shares for each Coherent share. Based on Thursday's closing price of II-VI shares, II-VI's proposal is valued at $260.00 per Coherent share.

II-VI believe its proposal is far superior to Coherent's existing merger agreement with Lumentum and the recent acquisition proposal from MKS Instruments.

On January 19, 2021, Coherent said that it had reached a merger agreement with Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) by which Lumentum agreed to acquire Coherent and each share of Coherent common stock would be exchanged for $100.00 in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock.

On 8th February, Coherent said that it received an unsolicited acquisition proposal from MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) to acquire Coherent in a cash and stock transaction. As per the terms of proposal, each share of Coherent common stock would be exchanged for $115.00 in cash and 0.7473 of a share of MKS common stock at the completion of the transaction.

