II-VI Incorporated Stock Could Jump 20%, On The Back Of Strong Demand Growth

Up more than 2.5x from its low in March 2020, at the current price of $62 per share, we believe II-VI Incorporated stock (NASDAQ: IIVI) has further upside potential. The stock has risen from $24 to $62 off its March 2020 bottom, much more than the S&P which increased by over 80% from its low. Further, the stock is up around 1.6x from the level it was at before the pandemic. However, we believe that II-VI Incorporated stock could rise more than 20% to regain its 2020-high of $76, driven by expectations of continuing demand growth and strong Q3 2021 results. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 95% Change In II-VI Incorporated Stock Between 2018 And Now? has the underlying numbers behind our thinking.

The stock price rise since late-2018 came due to a 105% jump in revenue from $1.16 billion in FY 2018 to $2.38 billion in FY 2020. Despite a 36% rise in the outstanding share count, RPS (revenue-per-share) rose 1.5x from $18.57 in FY 2018 to $28.05 in FY 2020.

II-VI’s P/S (price-to-sales) multiple jumped from 1.7x in 2018 to 2.7x by 2020 end, but has since pulled back to 2.2x currently. We believe that the company’s P/S ratio has the potential to rise further in the near term on expectations of continuing demand growth and a favorable shareholder return policy, thus driving the stock price higher.

Where Is The Stock Headed?

The global spread of coronavirus and the resulting lockdowns in early 2020 affected semiconductor demand and industrial activities. However, demand has since recovered strongly and this has benefited II-VI’s business across all segments. This is evident from II-VI’s Q3 2021 earnings, where revenue came in at $783 million, a jump of around 25% from the $627 million in Q3 2020. As operating expenses did not rise at the same rate, EBIT saw a jump of almost 3x to $93 million. EPS saw a 10x jump from $0.07 to $0.71 but that was largely due to a significantly lower effective tax rate (13.3% in Q3 2021 vs 82.2% in Q3 2020).

Additionally, with the lockdowns being lifted globally and manufacturing and industrial activities stepping up to pre-pandemic levels, we believe the company will see further revenue and margin growth in the medium term. These factors will raise investor expectations further, driving up the company’s P/S multiple. We believe that II-VI stock can rise a little over 20% from current levels, to regain its 2020-high of $76.

While II-VI Incorporated stock may be undervalued, it is helpful to know how its peers stack up. II-VI Incorporated Stock Comparison With Peers summarizes how II-VI compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more such useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.



See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.