II-VI Incorporated Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The investors in II-VI Incorporated's (NASDAQ:IIVI) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 26% to US$57.20 in the week following its first-quarter results. Revenues were US$728m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.38, an impressive 143% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on II-VI after the latest results. NasdaqGS:IIVI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from II-VI's 17 analysts is for revenues of US$3.03b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 9.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 3,428% to US$1.95. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.99b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.37 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the sizeable expansion in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target rose 19% to US$65.46, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic II-VI analyst has a price target of US$86.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$47.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the II-VI's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that II-VI's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 9.6% increase next year well below the historical 24%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.6% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while II-VI's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards II-VI following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on II-VI. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple II-VI analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for II-VI (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

