IHuman Posts Adj. Net Income In Q3; Revenues Down 2.9%

(RTTNews) - iHuman Inc. (IH) reported third quarter adjusted net income of RMB 43.5 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 35.8 million, last year. Adjusted net income per ADS was RMB 0.80, compared with an adjusted net loss per ADS of RMB 0.67.

Net income was RMB 39.5 million, compared with a net loss of RMB 38.2 million, previous year. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.73, compared with a net loss per ADS of RMB 0.72.

Revenues were RMB 251.5 million, a slight decrease of 2.9% from RMB 259.0 million, prior year. Average total MAUs reached a record-high of 20.63 million, a year-over-year increase of 16.7%.

