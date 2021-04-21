iHuman Inc.'s (NYSE:IH) Has Found A Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse iHuman Inc.'s (NYSE:IH) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. On 31 December 2020, the US$648m market-cap company posted a loss of CN¥48m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which iHuman will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

iHuman is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Entertainment analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of CN¥7.0m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 117%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:IH Earnings Per Share Growth April 21st 2021

Underlying developments driving iHuman's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. iHuman currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

There are key fundamentals of iHuman which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at iHuman, take a look at iHuman's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should further examine:

