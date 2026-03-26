IHS Stock Up 57% as CEO Sells 87,000 Shares. Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

The chairman and CEO of IHS Holding reported selling 86,793 shares for about $710K on March 18, 2026.

This sale reduced Darwish Sam's direct holding of ordinary shares to 405,841 shares as of March 18, 2026.

The transaction was executed through direct ownership; indirect holdings of 12,746,233 shares remain held via trusts.

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Sam Darwish, the chairman and CEO of IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS), reported the sale of 86,793 shares of Common Stock on March 18, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 86,793 Transaction value ~$710K Post-transaction ordinary shares (direct) 405,841 Post-transaction ordinary shares (indirect) 12,746,233 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.35 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($8.18).

Key questions

How material was this sale relative to Darwish Sam's total ownership in IHS Holding Limited?

This transaction impacted only 0.0259 percentage points of total ownership reflected in the Form 4.

This transaction impacted only 0.0259 percentage points of total ownership reflected in the Form 4. What is the composition of Darwish Sam's remaining stake following this sale?

After the transaction, Darwish directly holds 405,841 shares and indirectly holds 12,746,233 shares via trusts, maintaining significant exposure through indirect entities.

After the transaction, Darwish directly holds 405,841 shares and indirectly holds 12,746,233 shares via trusts, maintaining significant exposure through indirect entities. Does the existence of other share classes affect the interpretation of this sale?

After the transaction, Darwish Sam's direct and indirect holdings total 13,152,074 shares, indicating continued substantial ownership in IHS Holding Limited.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.77 billion Net income (TTM) $466.1 million 1-year price change 57%

* 1-year price change calculated as of Thursday.

Company snapshot

IHS Holding provides shared telecommunications infrastructure solutions, including colocation, build-to-suit towers, fiber connectivity, and rural telephony services.

The firm generates revenue primarily through long-term lease agreements with mobile network operators and related service providers, leveraging a scalable infrastructure model.

It serves mobile network operators, internet service providers, broadcasters, security organizations, and private enterprises across Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.

IHS Holding Limited is a leading independent owner and operator of telecommunications infrastructure, with a presence spanning multiple high-growth emerging markets. The company leverages its extensive tower portfolio and fiber assets to provide mission-critical connectivity solutions for major wireless carriers and enterprises. Scale, geographic diversification, and long-term customer contracts underpin its competitive positioning in the global telecommunications services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Long-term investors should know this sale certainly doesn’t seem like a meaningful shift in conviction, especially given how small it is relative to overall ownership. Darwish still controls more than 13 million shares across direct and indirect holdings, meaning this transaction reflected just a sub-0.03 percentage point reduction.



Meanwhile, IHS shares are up close to 60% over the past year, and in its most recent earnings release, the company reported $1.58 billion in full-year revenue from continuing operations, up 3.6%, alongside adjusted EBITDA growth of 9% to just over $1 billion. Free cash flow generation also improved meaningfully, with adjusted levered free cash flow rising 47% to $448 million. Those gains came despite foreign exchange volatility and ongoing portfolio reshaping, including tower asset sales and regional exits. Finally, the pending $6.2 billion transaction with MTN and divestitures in Latin America point to a business actively optimizing its footprint rather than retrenching.



All of this to say, there are a lot of signals that matter much more than an insider sale like this one.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.