IHS Markit's (INFO) OPIS Launches Carbon Credit Price Assessments

Yesterday, IHS Markit Ltd.’s INFO OPIS launched the OPIS Global Carbon Offsets Report, a comprehensive daily pricing suite for global voluntary carbon offset credits.

It encompasses daily price assessments, and is expected to provide increased transparency to OPIS Voluntary REDD+ Credits and CORSIA Eligible Offsets (OPIS CEO). The information service also includes daily assessments for California Carbon Offsets (OPIS CCO) and CCO with a Direct Environmental Benefit in the State (OPIS DEBS CCO).

Fred Rozell, president of OPIS, specified that the move is in response to increasing net-zero commitments by countries and corporations that are expected to increase the demand for transparent benchmark pricing for voluntary carbon credits.

The carbon credit market is expected to grow exponentially by 2030 and achieve emission-reduction goals set in the Paris Agreement. Notably, OPIS assessments should help in transparent pricing.

Linda Herbert, vice president of OPIS, stated, “OPIS is confident that its full suite of voluntary carbon indices addresses the challenges that stakeholders currently experience from a lack of transparent pricing. With this launch, OPIS solidifies its commitment to addressing the pricing needs of rapidly developing global carbon markets."

Shares of IHS Markit have gained 16.2% in the past year, significantly outperforming the 1% growth of the industry it belongs to.

