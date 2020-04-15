IHS Markit's (INFO) automotiveMastermind Develops Virtual BDC

IHS Markit Ltd.’s INFO automotiveMastermind announced on Monday that it has developed a virtual Business Development Center (BDC) program to support its dealer partners during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, which is currently piloting with 215 stores across the United States, has already generated 339 hours of work on behalf of dealer partners and booked 283 sales follow-ups and virtual appointments.

Mastermind co-founder and CEO Marco Schnabl stated, "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 challenges, we've encouraged our dealer partners to pivot their operations, including remote sales and maximizing their BDCs. We practice what we preach and serving as an extension of our customers' BDCs is a critical way we can support them."

Additional Resources

Furthermore, Mastermind’s Virtual Resource Center, through whitepapers, checklists, and videos, is helping dealerships pivot operations, and adjust to sales and services to address the COVID-19-related challenges.

Also, it is hosting free webinars that cover topics on how to maximize service drive, develop virtual leadership and initiate auto leads during and after the pandemic.Further, it is bestowing $25 per virtual demo and $100 per deal signed to the CDC Foundation through Apr 30.

Mastermind noted that it is in a continuous process of developing COVID-19-related resources for dealerships.

