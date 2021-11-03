Commodities

IHS Markit sees U.S. 2021 corn yield at 178.7 bu/acre - traders

Julie Ingwersen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness on Wednesday projected the average U.S. 2021 corn yield at 178.7 bushels per acre, according to traders and portions of an IHS client note seen by Reuters.

The firm estimated U.S. corn production at 15.204 billion bushels. For soybeans, IHS Markit projected a crop of 4.454 billion bushels, with an average yield of 51.5 bushels per acre.

