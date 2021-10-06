IHS Markit Ltd.'s (NYSE:INFO) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 75.4x IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 17x and even P/E's lower than 10x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, IHS Markit's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, IHS Markit would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 33%. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 8.6% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twelve analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 23% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 12% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why IHS Markit is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that IHS Markit maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware IHS Markit is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on IHS Markit, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

