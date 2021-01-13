IHS Markit Ltd. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $151.1 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $203.1 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, IHS Markit Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $288.4 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $1.11 billion from $1.12 billion last year.

IHS Markit Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $288.4 Mln. vs. $267.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $1.11 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.

