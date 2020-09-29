IHS Markit Ltd. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $162.9 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $40.1 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, IHS Markit Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $307.4 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $1.07 billion from $1.11 billion last year.

IHS Markit Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $307.4 Mln. vs. $276.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q3): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.