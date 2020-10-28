IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INFO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that INFO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $81.29, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INFO was $81.29, representing a -3.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.37 and a 81.41% increase over the 52 week low of $44.81.

INFO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). INFO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.29. Zacks Investment Research reports INFO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.7%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INFO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to INFO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INFO as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree India Ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI)

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS)

Invesco India ETF (PIN)

PIMCO Equitiy Series PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging (MFEM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPI with an increase of 22.33% over the last 100 days. IXSE has the highest percent weighting of INFO at 8.62%.

