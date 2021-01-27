IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INFO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.65% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of INFO was $88.39, representing a -12.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.45 and a 97.26% increase over the 52 week low of $44.81.

INFO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). INFO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.17. Zacks Investment Research reports INFO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.29%, compared to an industry average of -.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INFO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to INFO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INFO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco India ETF (PIN)

WisdomTree India Ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI)

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (FLAX)

Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (FLQE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPI with an increase of 24.53% over the last 100 days. PIN has the highest percent weighting of INFO at 9.53%.

