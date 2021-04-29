IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INFO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.65% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $105.24, the dividend yield is .76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INFO was $105.24

INFO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and SAP SE (SAP). INFO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.34. Zacks Investment Research reports INFO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.14%, compared to an industry average of -.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INFO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to INFO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INFO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco India ETF (PIN)

WisdomTree India Ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI)

Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (FLQE)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPI with an increase of 14.6% over the last 100 days. PIN has the highest percent weighting of INFO at 8.93%.

