IHS Markit (INFO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

IHS Markit Ltd. INFO is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jan 13, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters with an average beat of 7.3%.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.11 billion, indicating year-over-year decline of 0.8%.

The top line is expected to have been negatively impacted by weakness in upstream revenues in the Resources segment and in economics and country risk, technology and media & telecom businesses in the Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment.

In third-quarter fiscal 2020, revenues of $1.07 billion decreased 4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for IHS Markit’s earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 67cents, indicating year-over-year increase of 3.1%. Stringent cost-management measures are expected to have protected the bottom line against the expected revenue decline.

In third-quarter fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share increased 15% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IHS Markit this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IHS Markit has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #3.

IHS Markit Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

IHS Markit Ltd. Quote

