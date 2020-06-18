IHS Markit (INFO) Q2 Earnings, Revenues to be Hit by Coronavirus

IHS Markit Ltd. INFO is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jun 23, before the bell.

Shares of the company have declined 4.9% year to date, against 7.8% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Q2 Results to Reflect Impacts of the Pandemic

IHS Markit’s financial performance in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have been significantly impacted by coronaviris-induced economic sluggishness, low oil prices, a slowdown of new business, lower consumer spending impacting the company’s auto customers and higher capital expenditure impacting the company’s upstream Resources business.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.05 billion, indicating year-over-year decline of 7.7%. In first-quarter fiscal 2020, revenues of $1.08 billion increased 3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s earnings is pegged at 65 cents, indicating year-over-year decline of 8.5%. In first-quarter fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings of 66 cents per share increased 10% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IHS Markit this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IHS Markit has an Earnings ESP of -3.24% and Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks that investors can consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Kforce KFRC, with an Earnings ESP of +24.53% and a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CoreLogic CLGX, with an Earnings ESP of +5.05% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Republic Services RSG, with an Earnings ESP of +10.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This young company’s gigantic growth was hidden by low-volume trading, then cut short by the coronavirus. But its digital products stand out in a region where the internet economy has tripled since 2015 and looks to triple again by 2025.

Its stock price is already starting to resume its upward arc. The sky’s the limit! And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.