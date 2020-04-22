IHS Markit (INFO) Adds Jacques Esculier to Board of Directors

IHS Markit Ltd. INFO has appointed Jacques Esculier to its board of directors as an independent director, effective Apr 16. He is joining the company’s audit committee as well.

Esculier has extensive leadership experience. He has served as the chief executive officer and the director of WABCO Holdings WBC since 2007. He has been a member of WABCO’s board since May 2009.

Before joining WABCO, Esculier served at American Standard Companies in various positions such as the vice president, the president of Vehicle Control Systems, business leader for Trane Commercial Systems’ Europe, Middle East, Africa, India and Asia region. Previously, he held leadership positions at AlliedSignal/ Honeywell in Los Angeles and Singapore.

"His financial expertise and strategic perspective gained as the executive officer of a number of large, international companies, including as the chief executive officer of a public Fortune 500 company in the transportation industry, will be a valuable addition to our Board," said Lance Uggla, chairman and CEO of IHS Markit.

Esculier’s addition to the team is expected to enhance IHS Markit’s employee-skill set and improve its offerings.

Notably, IHS Markit’s shares have gained 12.4% over the past year, outperforming 9.3% growth of the industry it belongs to and as against the 3.5% decline of the S&P 500 Composite index.

