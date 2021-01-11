Markets
INFO

IHS Markit Buys Israeli Company Cappitech - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IHS Markit (INFO) announced that it has acquired privately held Israeli company Cappitech for undisclosed financial terms.

IHS Markit noted that this deal further expands its global regulatory reporting capabilities, providing a single unified platform for global transaction reporting.

Cappitech's scalable cloud-based platform is relied on by over 200 global banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds and corporations.

"Regulatory reporting demands will continue to grow rapidly around the globe and customers are looking for a reliable, frictionless and cost-effective way to comply with requirements across jurisdictions" said Pierre Khemdoudi, Managing Director, Global Equities at IHS Markit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INFO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular