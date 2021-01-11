IHS Markit Buys Israeli Company Cappitech - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IHS Markit (INFO) announced that it has acquired privately held Israeli company Cappitech for undisclosed financial terms.

IHS Markit noted that this deal further expands its global regulatory reporting capabilities, providing a single unified platform for global transaction reporting.

Cappitech's scalable cloud-based platform is relied on by over 200 global banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds and corporations.

"Regulatory reporting demands will continue to grow rapidly around the globe and customers are looking for a reliable, frictionless and cost-effective way to comply with requirements across jurisdictions" said Pierre Khemdoudi, Managing Director, Global Equities at IHS Markit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.