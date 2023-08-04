IHS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of IHS Holding Ltd (Symbol: IHS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.76, changing hands as low as $7.75 per share. IHS Holding Ltd shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IHS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IHS's low point in its 52 week range is $4.91 per share, with $10.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.90.

