IHS Holding’s Strategy Amid Financial Challenges

IHS Holding is facing a range of financial and operational challenges, including foreign exchange risks and increasing competition in the telecommunications tower infrastructure sector. The company is focusing on strategic reviews and cost reductions to navigate these issues. Investors will be keen to see how IHS manages these risks to sustain its growth trajectory.

