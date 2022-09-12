IHS Holding Up 16%

(RTTNews) - Shares of IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) are continuing an upswing on Monday morning trade. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $7.28, up 16.11 percent from the previous close of $6.27 on a volume of 295,733. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $6.09-$18.48 on average volume of 186,027.

