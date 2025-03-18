IHS Holding Swings To Profit In Q4; Guides FY25 Revenues In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) reported Tuesday net income attributable to owners of the company for the fourth quarter of $246.52 billion or $0.73 per share, compared to a net loss of $453.59 million or $1.36 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 14.1 percent to $437.82 million from $509.78 million in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue increased 39.3 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $423.17 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect revenues between $1.68 billion and $1.71 billion for the year. The Street is looking for revenues of $1.71 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.