IHS Holding Swings To Profit In Q4; Guides FY25 Revenues In Line With Estimates

March 18, 2025 — 07:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) reported Tuesday net income attributable to owners of the company for the fourth quarter of $246.52 billion or $0.73 per share, compared to a net loss of $453.59 million or $1.36 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 14.1 percent to $437.82 million from $509.78 million in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue increased 39.3 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $423.17 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect revenues between $1.68 billion and $1.71 billion for the year. The Street is looking for revenues of $1.71 billion for the year.

