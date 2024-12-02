News & Insights

IHS Holding To Sell IHS Towers' 70% Interest In IHS Kuwait To Zain Group In $230 Mln Deal

December 02, 2024 — 07:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - IHS Holding Ltd. (IHS) announced Monday it has signed a definitive agreement to sell IHS Towers' 70% interest in IHS Kuwait Ltd. including its approximate 1,675 sites and an additional approximately 700 sites managed in Kuwait to Zain Group.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including government and regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

The terms of the transaction reflect an enterprise value of $230 million for the IHS Kuwait portfolio. This represents a significant premium compared to the current valuation multiple of the IHS Towers group.

Entering into this agreement is part of IHS Towers' ongoing strategic review targeted at shareholder value-creation options. As previously indicated, the proceeds will primarily be utilized to reduce company debt.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
