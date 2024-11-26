IHS Holding Increases Note Acceptance Amid Strong Demand

IHS Holding (IHS) has released an update.

IHS Holding Limited has announced early results and settlement for its tender offers, with significant amounts of its 2026 and 2027 Notes being successfully tendered before the deadline. The company has also increased the maximum acceptance amounts for these notes, reflecting strong investor interest. The New Financing Condition is expected to be satisfied with a new issue of senior notes totaling $1.2 billion.

