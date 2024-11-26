News & Insights

Stocks

IHS Holding Increases Note Acceptance Amid Strong Demand

November 26, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IHS Holding (IHS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IHS Holding Limited has announced early results and settlement for its tender offers, with significant amounts of its 2026 and 2027 Notes being successfully tendered before the deadline. The company has also increased the maximum acceptance amounts for these notes, reflecting strong investor interest. The New Financing Condition is expected to be satisfied with a new issue of senior notes totaling $1.2 billion.

For further insights into IHS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IHS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.