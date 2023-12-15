IHS Holding (IHS) Price Target Increased by 6.46% to 12.41

The average one-year price target for IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) has been revised to 12.41 / share. This is an increase of 6.46% from the prior estimate of 11.66 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 183.33% from the latest reported closing price of 4.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in IHS Holding. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHS is 0.13%, a decrease of 32.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 53,951K shares. The put/call ratio of IHS is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Korea Investment holds 21,667K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,410K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,002K shares, representing an increase of 32.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 13.61% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,690K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,809K shares, representing an increase of 28.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 16.61% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,115K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,832K shares, representing a decrease of 17.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 86.90% over the last quarter.

Invus Financial Advisors holds 962K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IHS Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world by tower count, with more than 30,200 towers across nine markets as of June 30, 2021. IHS Towers continues to grow and develop its existing positions and offerings in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zambia and Kuwait.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.