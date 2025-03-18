IHS HOLDING Earnings Results: $IHS Reports Quarterly Earnings

IHS HOLDING ($IHS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.73 per share, beating estimates of $0.04 by $0.69. The company also reported revenue of $437,820,000, beating estimates of $428,240,575 by $9,579,425.

IHS HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of IHS HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IHS HOLDING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IHS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

