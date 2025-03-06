$IHRT stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IHRT stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,626,580 of trading volume.

$IHRT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IHRT:

$IHRT insiders have traded $IHRT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IHRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W PITTMAN (Chairman and CEO) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $320,040

JAMES A RASULO sold 40,223 shares for an estimated $96,406

$IHRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $IHRT stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IHRT Government Contracts

We have seen $98,450 of award payments to $IHRT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

