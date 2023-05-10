IHI (TYO:7013) Price Target Increased by 8.36% to 4,794.00

The average one-year price target for IHI (TYO:7013) has been revised to 4,794.00 / share. This is an increase of 8.36% from the prior estimate of 4,424.25 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,737.00 to a high of 6,825.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.58% from the latest reported closing price of 3,510.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

IHI Maintains 2.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in IHI. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 10.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7013 is 0.24%, an increase of 15.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.84% to 15,376K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 2,713K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 58.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7013 by 85.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,685K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7013 by 14.72% over the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 1,217K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares, representing an increase of 42.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7013 by 91.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 974K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 953K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7013 by 16.88% over the last quarter.

MAPIX - MATTHEWS ASIA DIVIDEND FUND Investor Class Shares holds 917K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares, representing a decrease of 29.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7013 by 34.95% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.