IHI Raises Profit Forecast and Dividends for 2025

IHI (JP:7013) has released an update.

IHI Corporation has increased its profit expectations and year-end dividends for the fiscal year ending March 2025, driven by favorable conditions in the civil aero-engines business and the impact of the yen’s depreciation. The company now anticipates a 41.7% rise in profits attributable to owners, despite maintaining its revenue forecast. Investors can also expect a higher full-year dividend of 120 yen per share, reflecting a strategic decision to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:7013 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.