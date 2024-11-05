News & Insights

IHI Raises Profit Forecast and Dividends for 2025

November 05, 2024 — 11:27 pm EST

IHI (JP:7013) has released an update.

IHI Corporation has increased its profit expectations and year-end dividends for the fiscal year ending March 2025, driven by favorable conditions in the civil aero-engines business and the impact of the yen’s depreciation. The company now anticipates a 41.7% rise in profits attributable to owners, despite maintaining its revenue forecast. Investors can also expect a higher full-year dividend of 120 yen per share, reflecting a strategic decision to enhance shareholder value.

