IHI Corporation Addresses Subsidiary Misconduct

IHI (JP:7013) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IHI Corporation has uncovered misconduct at its subsidiary, IHI Power Systems, involving inaccurate recording of test run data for engines. A special investigation has been conducted, leading to measures aimed at preventing future occurrences and restoring stakeholder trust. The potential impact on earnings is being reviewed and updates will be provided as needed.

For further insights into JP:7013 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.