IHI Corporation Addresses Subsidiary Misconduct

November 28, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

IHI (JP:7013) has released an update.

IHI Corporation has uncovered misconduct at its subsidiary, IHI Power Systems, involving inaccurate recording of test run data for engines. A special investigation has been conducted, leading to measures aimed at preventing future occurrences and restoring stakeholder trust. The potential impact on earnings is being reviewed and updates will be provided as needed.

