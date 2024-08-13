Is IHI CORP (IHICY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. IHI CORP (IHICY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

IHI CORP is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 218 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. IHI CORP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHICY's full-year earnings has moved 11% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that IHICY has returned about 81.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that IHI CORP is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHVYF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 106%.

Over the past three months, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, IHI CORP belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.5% so far this year, so IHICY is performing better in this area. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on IHI CORP and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.