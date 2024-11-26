News & Insights

Stocks
IHHHF

IHH Healthcare’s Shareholding Adjustments by EPF Board

November 26, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IHH Healthcare Bhd has witnessed changes in its substantial shareholder interests as the Employees Provident Fund Board adjusted its holdings, acquiring 1 million shares and disposing of 203,500 shares. This transaction reflects a strategic move within the fund’s portfolio, maintaining a direct interest of over 893 million shares, representing 10.144% of the company. Such shifts can influence investor sentiment and stock performance, making it noteworthy for market watchers.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IHHHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.