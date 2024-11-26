IHH Healthcare’s Shareholding Adjustments by EPF Board

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has witnessed changes in its substantial shareholder interests as the Employees Provident Fund Board adjusted its holdings, acquiring 1 million shares and disposing of 203,500 shares. This transaction reflects a strategic move within the fund’s portfolio, maintaining a direct interest of over 893 million shares, representing 10.144% of the company. Such shifts can influence investor sentiment and stock performance, making it noteworthy for market watchers.

