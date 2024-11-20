IHH Healthcare’s Shareholder Adjusts Its Stake

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.
IHH Healthcare Bhd recently saw changes in its substantial shareholder, the Employees Provident Fund Board, with transactions involving both acquisitions and disposals of shares. On November 15, 2024, the Fund Board acquired a total of 2,450,000 ordinary shares while disposing of 302,100 shares, reflecting its strategic maneuvers in the market. These transactions could indicate a recalibration of investment strategies by the Employees Provident Fund Board, potentially influencing IHH Healthcare’s stock performance.
