IHH Healthcare Witnesses EPF Shareholding Shuffle

May 24, 2024 — 05:52 am EDT

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Berhad has experienced a change in shareholding, with the Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF) engaging in both acquisition and disposal of shares on May 20, 2024. The EPF directly acquired a total of 2,473,500 shares and disposed of 556,300, altering their direct interest to 10.996% or 968,423,500 shares. These transactions were managed through Citigroup Nominees with the EPF Board’s various investment arms actively participating.

