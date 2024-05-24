IHH Healthcare Witnesses EPF Shareholding Shuffle

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Berhad has experienced a change in shareholding, with the Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF) engaging in both acquisition and disposal of shares on May 20, 2024. The EPF directly acquired a total of 2,473,500 shares and disposed of 556,300, altering their direct interest to 10.996% or 968,423,500 shares. These transactions were managed through Citigroup Nominees with the EPF Board’s various investment arms actively participating.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.