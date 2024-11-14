IHH Healthcare Witnesses EPF Shareholding Shifts

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has seen a shift in its substantial shareholder holdings as the Employees Provident Fund Board disposed of and acquired shares, maintaining a direct interest of over 891 million ordinary shares. This activity highlights a strategic rebalancing within the board’s portfolio, which comprises various nominees. Such movements can attract the attention of investors watching the stock market closely.

