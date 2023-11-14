News & Insights

US Markets
FTS

IHH Healthcare unit sues Japan's Daiichi Sankyo over Fortis deal

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

November 14, 2023 — 12:46 am EST

Written by Aaditya Govind Rao for Reuters ->

Updates throughout with detail and background on litigation

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia's IHH Healthcare IHHH.KL on Tuesday said its unit filed a claim against Japan's Daiichi Sankyo 4568.Tin mid-October seeking damages in excess of 20 billion yen ($131.86 million) in relation to its stake buy in India's Fortis HealthcareFOHE.NS.

On Oct, 16, Northern TK Venture filed a claim against the Japanese pharmaceuticals manufacturer stating it caused losses to the company by preventing it from proceeding with open offers to buy a stake in Fortis Healthcare in 2018.

"The claims filed by NTK against Daiichi Sankyo are tort claims premised on the latter's unlawful interference with NTK’s trade or business, conspiracy of Daiichi Sankyo and other persons, malicious falsehood and defamation under the applicable substantive laws," IHH Healthcare said on Tuesday.

A tort claim is a wrong that arises in court citing injury or harm to a party.

NTK is also seeking an injunction to prevent Daiichi Sankyo from defaming NTK in the future, said IHH, Asia’s largest private healthcare group.

($1 = 151.6800 yen)

(Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Aaditya.GovindRao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.