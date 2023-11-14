IHH Healthcare unit sues Japan's Daiichi Sankyo over Fortis deal

Updates throughout with detail and background on litigation

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia's IHH Healthcare IHHH.KL on Tuesday said its unit filed a claim against Japan's Daiichi Sankyo 4568.Tin mid-October seeking damages in excess of 20 billion yen ($131.86 million) in relation to its stake buy in India's Fortis HealthcareFOHE.NS.

On Oct, 16, Northern TK Venture filed a claim against the Japanese pharmaceuticals manufacturer stating it caused losses to the company by preventing it from proceeding with open offers to buy a stake in Fortis Healthcare in 2018.

"The claims filed by NTK against Daiichi Sankyo are tort claims premised on the latter's unlawful interference with NTK’s trade or business, conspiracy of Daiichi Sankyo and other persons, malicious falsehood and defamation under the applicable substantive laws," IHH Healthcare said on Tuesday.

A tort claim is a wrong that arises in court citing injury or harm to a party.

NTK is also seeking an injunction to prevent Daiichi Sankyo from defaming NTK in the future, said IHH, Asia’s largest private healthcare group.

($1 = 151.6800 yen)

