IHH Healthcare Subsidiary Undergoes Voluntary Liquidation

IHH Healthcare Berhad has announced the voluntary liquidation of their indirect subsidiary, Chengdu Shenton Health Clinic Co., Ltd., which ceased operations in May 2021 and has been dissolved. The liquidation is not expected to affect IHH’s share capital, shareholder holdings, earnings, or net assets for the 2024 financial year, nor will it impact the Group’s operations.

