IHH Healthcare Sees Strategic Stake Adjustments by EPF

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has seen a significant shift in its substantial shareholder interests, with the Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF) making notable acquisitions and disposals on November 5, 2024. The EPF’s direct interest now amounts to over 884 million ordinary shares, representing a 10.036% stake in the company. These moves reflect strategic adjustments within the EPF’s investment portfolio, potentially impacting investor sentiment towards IHH Healthcare’s stock.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.