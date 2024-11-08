News & Insights

IHH Healthcare Sees Strategic Stake Adjustments by EPF

November 08, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has seen a significant shift in its substantial shareholder interests, with the Employees Provident Fund Board (EPF) making notable acquisitions and disposals on November 5, 2024. The EPF’s direct interest now amounts to over 884 million ordinary shares, representing a 10.036% stake in the company. These moves reflect strategic adjustments within the EPF’s investment portfolio, potentially impacting investor sentiment towards IHH Healthcare’s stock.

