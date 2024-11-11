News & Insights

IHH Healthcare Sees Stake Adjustment by Key Shareholder

November 11, 2024 — 05:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd’s substantial shareholder, the Employees Provident Fund Board, has made significant changes to its holdings, acquiring 5.4 million shares and disposing of 791,800 shares. The fund now holds a direct interest in over 888 million shares, representing 10.088% of the company’s ordinary shares. These transactions reflect ongoing strategic adjustments by one of Malaysia’s largest institutional investors.

