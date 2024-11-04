IHH Healthcare Sees Shifts in Major Shareholder Holdings

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has announced a change in the substantial shareholding of the Employees Provident Fund Board, reflecting both acquisitions and disposals of shares. The transactions, which occurred on October 29, 2024, resulted in a direct interest of 10.014% with a total holding of 882,317,512 ordinary shares. This activity highlights the dynamic investment strategies of major institutional investors in the healthcare sector.

