IHH Healthcare Sees Shift in Shareholder Structure

November 12, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has seen a change in its substantial shareholder, with the Employees Provident Fund Board acquiring a significant number of ordinary shares, resulting in a total direct interest of over 892 million shares, representing 10.134% of the company. This shift in shareholder structure could impact the market perception of IHH, a key player in the healthcare sector. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects strategic moves among major stakeholders.

