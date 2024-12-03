IHH Healthcare Sees Shareholding Shift by Major Investor

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has reported a change in the interest of its substantial shareholder, the Employees Provident Fund Board, which acquired 953,300 shares and disposed of 212,000 shares, maintaining a direct interest of 10.318%. This adjustment reflects a dynamic strategy in managing its portfolio within IHH Healthcare, a prominent player in the healthcare industry.

