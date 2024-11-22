IHH Healthcare Sees Shareholder Portfolio Shift

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.
IHH Healthcare Bhd has witnessed a notable change in its substantial securities holder as the Employees Provident Fund Board disposed of 2.76 million shares while acquiring 700,000 shares, maintaining a direct interest of 10.145%. These transactions reflect the strategic portfolio adjustments by the fund, potentially influencing IHH’s stock performance and attracting the attention of market participants.
