IHH Healthcare Sees Shareholder Portfolio Adjustment

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.
IHH Healthcare Bhd has reported a change in its substantial shareholder, as the Employees Provident Fund Board disposed of 1,081,900 of its ordinary shares on November 20, 2024. This transaction slightly adjusts the fund’s direct interest in the company, maintaining a significant stake of over 892 million shares, representing a 10.132% ownership. Investors might find this shift noteworthy as it reflects ongoing portfolio adjustments by a major institutional holder in the healthcare giant.
