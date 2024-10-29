IHH Healthcare Sees Major Shareholder Stake Reduction

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd’s substantial shareholder, the Employees Provident Fund Board, has reduced its stake by disposing of 6.4 million shares. This move brings the direct interest of the fund to 10.106% in the healthcare company, impacting its position in the stock market. Investors may want to monitor IHH Healthcare’s stock performance in light of this significant transaction.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.