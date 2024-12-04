IHH Healthcare Sees Major Shareholder Reshuffle

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has reported changes in its substantial shareholder interests as the Employees Provident Fund Board disposed of several million shares, while also acquiring a smaller amount, resulting in a total holding of over 903 million shares. These transactions indicate strategic portfolio adjustments by the fund within the healthcare sector.

